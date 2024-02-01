Sikkim Public Service Commission Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Sikkim Public Service Commission has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim Public Service Commission 2024 job vacancy.
Sikkim Public Service Commission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Openings
About Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 33
Location: Sikkim
Salary: As Per Sikkim PSC Norms
Last Date: 28/02/2024
Age: 21-40 years
Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 500/-, Mode of Payment: Online
Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Assistant Professor At Sikkim Public Service Commission, the candidate should have done Masters Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Candidates can apply Online at Sikkim PSC official website spsc.sikkim.gov.in, Starting from 29-01-2024 to 28-Feb-2024
About Sikkim Public Service Commission: The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) is involved in recruitment for services and posts in the state through competitive examinations. Details about examinations, recruitment notices, results and manuals are available. Online notice board is provided to check latest notices.