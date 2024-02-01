Sikkim Public Service Commission Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Sikkim Public Service Commission has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim Public Service Commission 2024 job vacancy.

Sikkim Public Service Commission Recruitment 2024

Sikkim Public Service Commission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Openings

About Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 33

Location: Sikkim

Salary: As Per Sikkim PSC Norms

Last Date: 28/02/2024

Age: 21-40 years

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 500/-, Mode of Payment: Online

Educational Qualification for Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of Assistant Professor At Sikkim Public Service Commission, the candidate should have done Masters Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Vacancy

Candidates can apply Online at Sikkim PSC official website spsc.sikkim.gov.in, Starting from 29-01-2024 to 28-Feb-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Sikkim Public Service Commission

About Sikkim Public Service Commission: The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) is involved in recruitment for services and posts in the state through competitive examinations. Details about examinations, recruitment notices, results and manuals are available. Online notice board is provided to check latest notices.