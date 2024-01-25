SPSC Recruitment 2024- Health Educator Vacancy, Job Opening

Sikkim Public Service Commission has released the latest job notification for the Health Educator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim Public Service Commission 2024 job vacancy.

Sikkim Public Service Commission Recruitment 2024

Sikkim Public Service Commission has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Health Educator Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Sikkim Public Service Commission job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Health Educator

Posts: 17

Location: Sikkim

Salary: As Per Sikkim PSC Norms

Last Date: 18-02-2024

Age: 18-40 Years

Application Fees: For All Candidates: Rs. 200/-

Educational Qualification for Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Health Educator at SPSC, candidate should have completed Graduation, Post Graduation Diploma in Health Promotion and Education from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for Sikkim Public Service Commission Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at Sikkim PSC official website spsc.sikkim.gov.in, Starting from 19-01-2024 to 18-Feb-2024

About Sikkim Public Service Commission: The commission is amended to function as per the constitution of India and Union Public Service Commission which provides it the state public service commission amendments. Recruitment to civil services and posts on every year. Conducting competitive examinations of registered candidates