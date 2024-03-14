Tenga Valley APS Recruitment 2024 -Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Vacancy, Job Openings

Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley has released the latest job notification for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley 2024 job vacancy.
Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details About APS Recruitment
Post Name: Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT)
Posts: 05
Location: Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 20-03-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: RS. 100/-
Candidate should have done Bachelors degree in relevant subjects along with BEd or equivalent.
Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents and a Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- in favour of Army Public School Tenga Valley payable at SBI Tenga Valley by post / by hand
The applications may be send by post to Army Public School Tenga Valley, P.O.- Singchung, Dist. -West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, PIN-790115 or by email to
Disclaimer: Provided by Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley
Army Public Schools (APS) are chain of educational institutions under regional commands of Indian Army established for the purpose of providing education to the children of Indian armed forces personnel.