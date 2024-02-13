Tripura University Recruitment 2024- Project Fellow/ Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

Tripura University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Fellow/ Project Associate-I vacancies. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tripura University job vacancy 2024.

Tripura University Job Notification 2024

Tripura University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Fellow/ Project Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Tripura University Job Openings

About Tripura University Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Fellow/ Project Associate-I

Posts: 01

Location: West Tripura- Tripura

Salary: Rs. 14,000 – 31,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Registrar Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: As per Tripura University official notification candidate should have completed M.Sc, M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for Tripura University Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, gobindakhan@tripurauniv.ac.in on or before 15-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tripura University.

About Tripura University - From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds.