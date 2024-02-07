WAPCOS Recruitment 2024- Site Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited released latest job notification for the recruitment of Site Engineer Jobs in WAPCOS. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on WAPCOS job vacancy 2024.

Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Job Notification 2024

Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Site Engineer, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Job Openings

About WAPCOS Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Site Engineer

Posts: 42

Salary: Rs. 15,000 – 90,000/- Per Month

Location: Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Tripura

Last Date: 15-02-2024

Age: 58 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Job Vacancy:

To appky for the post of Site Engineer at Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited, candidate should have completed 10th, CA, ICWA, CMA, Diploma, Degree, BE/ B.Tech, Graduation, Post Graduation, Masters Degree, M.Sc, M.Tech, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for WAPCOS Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, As Given Below on or before 15-Feb-2024 along with all required documents

About Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited - WAPCOS Limited is a MINI RATNA-I Public Sector Enterprise under the aegis of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, incorporated on June 26, 1969 under the Companies act. 1956; WAPCOS is a technology driven consultancy and EPC organization with strong global presence in the field of Water, Power and Infrastructure sectors. Engineering Excellence, Exceptional Workforce and Customer Centric Approach has enabled us to deliver projects consistently to our clients. WAPCOS has the requisite experience & expertise to undertake Consultancy & EPC projects of any scale and complexity in the sectors of its operation. Our portfolio of projects is both impressive and diverse in nature.