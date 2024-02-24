West Jaintia Hills DRDA Recruitment 2024- Assistant Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

DRDA West Jaintia Hills released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DRDA West Jaintia Hills job vacancy 2024.

DRDA West Jaintia Hills Recruitment 2024

DRDA West Jaintia Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Engineer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details About DRDA West Jaintia Hills Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Engineer

Posts: 01

Location: West Jaintia Hills – Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 01-03-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Engineer job vacancies of DRDA Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Engineer at DRDA West Jaintia Hills, the candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for West Jaintia Hills DRDA Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Deputy Commissioner & District Programme Coordinator (MGNREGS), District Rural Development Agency, West Jaintia Hills District, Jowai and also send Through Email Id: drdajowai@yahoo.in

About DRDA West Jaintia Hills

West Jaintia Hills District is one of the 11 (eleven) districts of the state of Meghalaya. With the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jaintia Hills District into East and West Jaintia Hills District, West Jaintia Hills District came into existence on 31st July 2012 with its Head Quarter at Jowai. Jowai is the host of all the heads of important governmental offices and establishments, educational institutions, hospitals, banking institutions, etc.