West Jaintia Hills DRDA Recruitment 2024- Assistant Engineer Vacancy, Job Opening

DRDA West Jaintia Hills released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Engineer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the DRDA West Jaintia Hills job vacancy 2024.
DRDA West Jaintia Hills has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Engineer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Assistant Engineer
Posts: 01
Location: West Jaintia Hills – Meghalaya
Salary: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 01-03-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Assistant Engineer at DRDA West Jaintia Hills, the candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Candidates may apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Deputy Commissioner & District Programme Coordinator (MGNREGS), District Rural Development Agency, West Jaintia Hills District, Jowai and also send Through Email Id: drdajowai@yahoo.in
