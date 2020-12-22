Kaliabor College Job Recruitment 2020 - 8 Teacher Educator Vacancy, Job Opening

 Top
Kaliabor College of Education has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 8 Teacher Educator vacancy. Apply now!

  |  22 Dec 2020 10:12 AM GMT

Kaliabor College of Education, Nagaon has published a job notification for the vacant post of Teacher Educator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Kaliabor College of Education has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 8 Teacher Educator vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Requirement Details

Post Name

Teacher Educator

No of posts

8

Subject wise vacancy

Education: 02 (Two)
Science: 01 (One)
Humanities and Social Science: 02 (Two)
Mathematics: 01 (One)
Language (Assamese and English): 02 (Two)

Job location

Nagaon, Assam

Last Date to Apply

29/12/20

Salary

As per Govt. Basic

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Teacher Educator vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Teacher Educator in Kaliabor College of Education, candidates should have qualified Master Degree in Social Science / Humanities/ Science /Mathematics/ Language with at least 50% marks and M.Ed. with 50% marks or M.A. (Education) with 50% marks (except two ) positions where the requirement shall be post graduate in Philosophy / Sociology /Psychology with 50% marks and B.EI.Ed. or B.Ed or D.ELEd. with 50% marks or M.Phil /Ph.D.in Education.

How to apply for Kaliabor College job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to apply along with full resume and submit online or offline to email id principalkaliabor1992@gmail.com or post it latest by 29 December to the address stated below: .

Address: Kaliabor College of Education

P.O - Kuwaritol, Dist. Nagaon,

Assam Pin: 782137

Contact No. 9366278485/9435367819

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Kaliabor College of Education, Nagaon

