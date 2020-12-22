Kaliabor College Job Recruitment 2020 - 8 Teacher Educator Vacancy, Job Opening

Kaliabor College of Education, Nagaon has published a job notification for the vacant post of Teacher Educator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Kaliabor College Job Recruitment 2020

Kaliabor College of Education has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 8 Teacher Educator vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Kaliabor College Job Opening About Job Application Requirement Details Post Name Teacher Educator No of posts 8 Subject wise vacancy Education: 02 (Two)

Science: 01 (One)

Humanities and Social Science: 02 (Two)

Mathematics: 01 (One)

Language (Assamese and English): 02 (Two) Job location Nagaon, Assam Last Date to Apply 29/12/20 Salary As per Govt. Basic

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Teacher Educator vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Teacher Educator in Kaliabor College of Education, candidates should have qualified Master Degree in Social Science / Humanities/ Science /Mathematics/ Language with at least 50% marks and M.Ed. with 50% marks or M.A. (Education) with 50% marks (except two ) positions where the requirement shall be post graduate in Philosophy / Sociology /Psychology with 50% marks and B.EI.Ed. or B.Ed or D.ELEd. with 50% marks or M.Phil /Ph.D.in Education.

How to apply for Kaliabor College job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to apply along with full resume and submit online or offline to email id principalkaliabor1992@gmail.com or post it latest by 29 December to the address stated below: .

Address: Kaliabor College of Education

P.O - Kuwaritol, Dist. Nagaon,

Assam Pin: 782137

Contact No. 9366278485/9435367819

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Kaliabor College of Education, Nagaon