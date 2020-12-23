KKHSOU Job Recruitment 2020 - 1 Dean Vacancy, Job Opening

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University(KKHSOU) has invited applications from Indian citizens for the vacant post of Dean (Academic) (Term Post for a period of five years) .Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

KKHSOU Job Recruitment 2020

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University(KKHSOU) has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Dean vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

KKHSOU Opening 2020 About KKHSOU job application Requirement Details Post Name Dean No of posts 1 Job Location Guwahati, Assam Last date to apply 05/01/2021 Age Limit Should not be more than 55 years as on the date of application. Relaxation on the upper age limit for deserving candidates. Age of Superannuation will be 60 years. Salary Rs. 1,44,200/- to Rs.2,18,200/- (Academic Level 14 of UGC).(Pay to be fixed as per UGC guidelines and fixation formula)

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Dean:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Dean in KKHSOU, candidates be esteemed scholar with published work of high quality, actively involved in research along with ten (10) years of experience in Post-graduate teaching and/or experience in research at the University/National Level institutions. He/She also have experience of guiding research at doctoral level. Or the applicant must be an outstanding scholar with established reputation who has made significant contribution to knowledge. The candidate must have a degree/diploma in Distance Education. Intending candidate must have working knowledge of computer

How to apply for KKHSOU job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to visit the university website at www.kkhsou.in. where they can apply Online application form with details of required qualification(s), scale of pay, age limit, application fee etc. will be available at the university website - www.kkhsou.in.

It is to be noted that the last date for submission of application is 5th January, 2021 (5 PM).

Selection Procedure of Dean:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their written examination or interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University(KKHSOU), Guwahati.