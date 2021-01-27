MLCU Shillong Job Recruitment 2021 Assistant Professor Job Vacancy, Job Openings

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) has sought a job notification for the recruitment of 01 Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.



MLCU Shillong Job Recruitment 2021

Martin Luther Christian University has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 01 Assistant Professor vacancy. Willing candidate can check all the job details of no of post, age limit, salary, etc prescribed below:

MLCU Shillong Job Opening Application About MLCU Job Requirement Details Name of the Post Assistant Professor No of post 01 Age Limit As per the university norms Location Shillong, Meghalaya Last Date 05.02.2021 Salary As per university norms

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor:

Candidate should have completed Phd/MSW with NET, specialized in community development, preferably with work experience.

How to Apply for MLCU Job Opening:

Interested and eligible candidate can apply by sending their application via e-mail at hrofficemlcu@gmail.com before 05.02.2021

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor:

The selection is more likely to based on information provided by the candidates

Advertisement Details- To know more, Click here

