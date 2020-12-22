NERIST Job Recruitment 2020 - 1 JRF Vacancy, Latest Job Opening

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, Arunachal Pradesh has published a job notification for the vacant post of Junior Research Fellow for a project entitled "Public Interest Event Monitoring in Sparsely-populated Mountainous Regions using Mobile Crowd-Sensing" .Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

NERIST JRF Job Recruitment 2020

NERIST has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Junior Research Fellow vacancy for a project. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

NERIST Recruitment 2020 About NERIST job application Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow No of posts 1 Job Location Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh Last date to apply 13th January, 2021 Salary Rs 25,000/-

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for JRF:

To be suitable for the advertised post of JRF in NERIST, candidates should have qualified M.Tech/ME in Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology with at least 55% marks.

How to apply for NERIST job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their bio-data in advance to Dr. (Mrs.) Ningrinla Marchang, Principal Investigator (email: nm nerist.ac.in, ningrinla@gmail.com) latest by 13th January, 2021.

Selection Procedure of JRF:

Candidates will be called for online interview which is scheduled on 14th January, 2021 from 11 AM onwards . It is to be noted that the link for interview will be only sent to shortlisted candidates The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of merit and need of the project.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, Arunachal Pradesh .