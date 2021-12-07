NIT Delhi Recruitment 2021: Consultant (Finance and Accounts), Latest Jobs

About NIT Delhi

The National Institute of Technology, Delhi is one of ten NITs established during the 11th Five Year Plan by the Ministry of Education (MOE). The first batch of students was admitted in the year 2010-11, in three undergraduate Bachelor of Technology degree programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical and Electronics Engineering. For two years the institute's academic activities were carried out at National Institute of Technology, Warangal, the mentor institute for NIT Delhi. The institute moved to a temporary campus at Dwarka, New Delhi in August 2012,[1] then to a temporary IAMR campus, sector 7, Narela in February 2014. From academic year 2013-14 the intake in each undergraduate programme was increased to 60 students. A Master of Technology programme in the discipline of Electronics and Communication Engineering with an intake of 15 students was introduced from the academic year 2013-14, followed by a PhD programme that started in January 2014 with an intake of seven research scholars. A Master of Technology programme in the discipline of Power Electronics and Drives with an intake of 15 students was started from the academic session of 2017-18.

NIT Delhi Job Recruitment 2021

NIT Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post Consultant (Finance and Accounts) Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

NIT Delhi Job opening About NIT Delhi jobs Requirement Details Post Name Consultant (Finance and Accounts) No. of posts 01 Age limit N/A Salary As Per Norms Job location Delhi – New Delhi Last Date 15-Dec-2021 Application fee No Application Fee.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Consultant (Finance and Accounts) Vacancy:

Educational Qualification:

As per NIT Delhi official notification candidate should have completed Degree, Masters Degree, MBA from any of the recognized board or University.

How To Apply for NIT Delhi Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, consultant@nitdelhi.ac.in on or before 15-Dec-2021 along with all required documents

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by NIT Delhi