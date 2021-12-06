NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2021: State Coordinator, Latest Jobs

About NIT Rourkela

National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela or NITR), formerly Regional Engineering College, Rourkela is a publicly funded institute of higher learning for engineering, science and technology located in the steel city of Rourkela, Odisha, India. It is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India and has been recognized as an Institute of National Importance by the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. It is ranked 16 in the NIRF Rankings 2020 of Indian engineering universities.

NIT Rourkela Recruitment 2022

NIT Rourkela is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post State Coordinator Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

NIT Rourkela Job opening About NIT Rourkela jobs Requirement Details Post Name State Coordinator No. of posts 01 Age limit N/A Salary Rs. 68,200/- Per month Job location Rourkela – Odisha Last Date 10-Dec-2021. Application fee No Application Fee.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for State Coordinator Vacancy:

Educational Qualification:

As per NIT Rourkela official notification candidate should have completed Master in Public Health/ Economics/ Sociology/ Population Studies/ Psychology from any of the recognized board or University.

Experience Details:

Candidate Should have 3 years Working Experience in Relevant Field

How To Apply for NIT Rourkela Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, pradhanj@nitrkl.ac.in, coephn.nitr@gmail.com on or before 10-Dec-2021 along with all required documents

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by NIT Rourkela