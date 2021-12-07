NIT Trichy Recruitment 2021: Junior Research Fellow, Latest Jobs

About NIT Trichy

NIT Tiruchirappalli, through its Vision, Mission and Core Values, defines herself as: An Indian institution with world standard , A global pool of talented students, committed faculty and conscientious researcher, Responsive to real-world problems and, through a synergy of education and research, engineer a better society. National Institute of Technology Trichy is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology established by the Government of India. Today, NITT is an autonomous co-educational technological institute, with 10 undergraduate and 28 graduate programs. Undergraduate programs lead to the B.Tech degrees, while the graduate students and postgraduate students earn M.Tech, M.S. (by Research) and Ph. D degrees respectively. NITT also has a management and architecture school. NITT is located in Thuvakudi on the Trichy-Tanjore national highway, 17 km from Trichy Railway Junction.

NIT Trichy Job Recruitment 2021

NIT Trichy is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post Junior Research Fellow Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc. prescribed below:

NIT Trichy Job opening About NIT Trichy jobs Requirement Details Post Name Junior Research Fellow No. of posts 01 Age limit As per the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli recruitment notification, the candidate's maximum age should be 33 years , as on 01-12-2021. Salary Rs. 31,000/- Per Month Job location Tiruchirappalli – Tamil Nadu Last Date 17-Dec-2021. Application fee Free

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellow Vacancy:

Educational Qualification:

As per NIT Trichy official notification candidate should have completed BE/ B.Tech from any of the recognized board or University.

B. E/ B. Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum of 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA from a recognized University/ Institute and M. E/ M. Tech M.E/M.Tech in Embedded System/VLSI/ Signal Processing/Image Processing/Micro Electronics/ any other specialization in ECE selected through GATE with 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA having relevant research/ teaching experience as evidence from published papers in standard refereed journals

B. E/ B. Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum of 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA from a recognized University/ Institute and Master's degree (M.E. / M.Tech.) in Computer Science and Engineering or Data Analytics selected through GATE with 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA having relevant research/ teaching experience as evidence from published papers in standard refereed journals

How To Apply for Junior Research Fellow Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, jrfmicainitt@gmail.com on or before 17-Dec-2021 along with all required documents

Advertisement Details:

Disclaimer: Provided by NIT Trichy