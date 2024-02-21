CAU, Nagaland Recruitment 2024 - Lab Technician Vacancy, Job Openings

Central Agricultural University (CAU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Lab Technician vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Central Agricultural University (CAU ) job vacancy 2024.
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Recruitment Notification 2024
Central Agricultural University (CAU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Lab Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Central Agricultural University (CAU) Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Lab Technician
Posts: 01
Location: Nagaland
Salary: Rs. 20,000 + 1,800(9% HRA) = Rs. 21,800/pm
Last Date: 24-02-2024
Age: 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate having 12th in science + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/Engineering) + five years experience in relevant subject/field.
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send applications to mandaraaj@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Central Agricultural University (CAU).