NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Controller of Examinations Vacancy, Job Openings

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Controller of Examinations vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) job vacancy 2024.
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Openings
About NEHU Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Controller of Examinations
Posts: 1
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 23/02/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: Rs. 1000/- for General / OBC / EWS candidates
Rs. 500/- for SC / ST candidates
Women candidates and PwD are exempted from payment of application fees
Master’s degree with atleast 55% of marks and atleast 15 years of experience
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website recruitment.nehu.ac.in
Disclaimer: Provided by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)