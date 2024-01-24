NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Registrar vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) job vacancy 2024.

North-Eastern Hill University Job Notification 2024

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Deputy Registrar Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Openings

About NEHU Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Deputy Registrar

Posts: 04

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 23/02/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: Rs. 1000/- for General / OBC / EWS candidates

Rs. 500/- for SC / ST candidates

Women candidates and PwD are exempted from payment of application fees

Educational Qualification for Deputy Registrar Vacancy:



Master’s degree with atleast 55% of marks and atleast 5 years of experience

How to Apply for NEHU Job Openings:



Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website recruitment.nehu.ac.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU)



About North-Eastern Hill University: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University established on 19 July 1973 by an Act of the Indian Parliament. The university is in the suburb of Shillong, the state capital of Meghalaya, India. The university has two campuses: Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya. NEHU Tura Campus functions under a pro-vice chancellor. It is the University Grants Commission's University with Potential for Excellence (conferred in 2006). It was established as a regional university for the states of northeast India, including Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, and had given birth to Nagaland University in 1994 and Mizoram University in 2001.