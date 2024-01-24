NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Finance Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Finance Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) job vacancy 2024.
North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Job Openings
About NEHU Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Finance Officer
Posts: 1
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 23/02/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: Rs. 1000/- for General / OBC / EWS candidates
Rs. 500/- for SC / ST candidates
Women candidates and PwD are exempted from payment of application fees
Master’s degree with atleast 55% of marks and atleast 15 years of experience
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website recruitment.nehu.ac.in
