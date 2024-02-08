NIT Manipur Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Technology Manipur (NIT Manipur) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Technology Manipur (NIT Manipur) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Technology Manipur Job Notification 2024

National Institute of Technology Manipur (NIT Manipur) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Manipur Job Openings

About NIT Manipur Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Imphal, Manipur

Salary: Rs. 25,000/- to Rs. 30,000/- per month

Last Date: 23-02-2024

Age: 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Vacancy:



M.Tech or M.Sc with GATE



How to Apply for NIT Manipur Job Openings:



Candidates may send their applications to Dept of Civil Engg, NIT Manipur, Langol, Imphal (W).

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Technology, Manipur.

About NIT Manipur: National Institute of Technology, Manipur (NIT Manipur) is an institute of National Importance situated in Imphal, Manipur, India. It is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India. NIT Manipur started its first academic session in 2010.

The Institute is administered by the Director of the Institute under the direct supervision of the Board of Governors(BOG) headed by The Chairman of the Board of Governors as the institute is registered under Manipur Societies Registration Act, 1989. The policy for the academic activity will be made through the Senate with prior approval of the Board of Governors and implemented through Dean (Academic).