NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024 - Associate Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Associate Professor jobs in Northeast. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya Job Notification 2024

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Associate Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya Job Openings

About NIT Meghalaya Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Associate Professor

Posts: Various

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Pay Level 13A2 of Pay Matrix (7th CPC)

Last Date: 29-02-2024

Age: 21 Years

Application Fee: For all candidates: Rs. 1,000/-

SC/ST/PWD/Women: Nill

Website: http://www.nitmeghalaya.in/

Educational Qualification for Associate Professor Vacancy:



BE/ B. Tech or ME/ M. Tech or Ph.D. in Civil/Electrical/Electronics/Computer Science Engineering

How to Apply for National Institute of Technology Meghalaya Job Openings:



To apply candidates are required to visit http://www.nitmeghalaya.in/

Selection Process for Associate Professor Job Vacancy:



Shortlisted candidates will be informed through email for interview

About National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) - National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya, NITM) is one of the National Institutes of Technology. It is in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. The institute is one of the 31 NITs in India established as Institutions of National Importance with funding support from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. It was established in 2010 and started functioning from its temporary campus in Shillong in 2012.