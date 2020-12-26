Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board(PNGRB) Recruitment 2020 - 1 Consultant Vacancy, Job Opening

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has published a job notification for the vacant post of Consultant (Finance) on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

PNGRB Consultant Job Recruitment 2020

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board(PNGRB) has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 1 Consultant (Finance) on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

PNGRB Job Application 2020 About Job Requirement Details Post Name Consultant(Finance) No of posts 1 Job Location New Delhi, Delhi Last date to apply 31 December 2020 Age Limit No age limit Salary Rs. 75,000/- p.m

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Consultant Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Consultant in PNGRB, candidates should possess Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University /Institute Or equivalent. He/ She must have one year of experience in the concerned field. Freshers may as well apply for the position.

How to Apply for PNGRB Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to send their application in the prescribed per-forma (Annexure-I). Along with the application form, He/she enclose copies of documents in support of their qualifications and experience, addressing to Joint Adviser (Admin), Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, 1 st Floor, World Trade Centre, Babar Road, New Delhi - 110001 latest by 31st December 2020. Alternatively, Applicants may also submit their application through e-mail at e-admn-div@pngrb.gov.in attaching all the necessary documents/ per-forma (annexure-I), as the subject "engagement for position of Individual Consultant (Finance Level – II)"

Selection Procedure of Consultant:

The selection of candidates will be made through an appropriate mode of selection as and when decided by the Authority of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, Delhi.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, Delhi.