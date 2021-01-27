PHED Manipur Job Recruitment 2021- 43 Junior Chemists & other Vacancies, Job Openings

The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Government of Manipur has invited applications from dynamic candidates for the recruitment of 43 vacant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts before the last date confirmed.

PHED Job Recruitment 2021

PHED Manipur has published a job notification for the recruitment of 43 vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

PHED Job Opening Application About PHED Job Requirement details Post Name Junior Chemists Laboratory Assistants Data Entry Operator No of Posts 7 6 30 Last Date to Apply 27.02.2021 Job location Manipur Age limit Minimum age 18 years and maximum age 38 years and below as on 22.01.2021. Upper age limit is relaxable for Government servants as per rules , 5 years relaxation for SC & ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates. Salary Rs. 13,700/- Rs. 10,000/- Rs. 10,000/-

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for the Posts:

To be suitable for the advertised posts, candidates can look over the details given below in the table:

Junior Chemists B.Sc with Chemistry, Desirable: with computer knowledge. Laboratory Assistants Candidates should. have passed Class 12 (twelve) Science and must have computer knowledge Data Entry Operator Class 12 (twelve) passed with Diploma in Computer Application (DCA). Desirable : Experience in Govt. / Semi-Govt. / Autonomous organizations of repute

How to Apply for PHED Job Opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their application along with copies of documents duly attested / self attested to the Office of Chief Engineer, PHED, Manipur latest by 27.02.2021

Selection Procedure for the Posts:

The selection of candidates shall be based on Educational qualification and interaction.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) , Government of Manipur