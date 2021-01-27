PSC Arunachal Pradesh Job Recruitment 2021 - 53 Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Vacancy, Job Openings

PSC Arunachal Pradesh has released a notification for the vacancy of Agriculture Development Officer and has invited applications from the interested and eligible candidates. Desirous candidates can apply before the last date.



Arunachal Pradesh PSC Job Recruitment 2021:

The PSC Arunachal Pradesh is seeking job applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of 53 Agriculture Development Officer vacancy at their department. Interested and eligible candidates can go through the below mentioned details before filling up the application forms:

PSC Arunachal Pradesh Job Openings About PSC Arunachal Pradesh Job Requirement Details Name of the post Agriculture Development officer No. of post 53 Job Location Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Last Date 05/02/2021 Age limit Candidates must have attained the 18 years of age and should not more than 32 years as on 05.02.2021 Salary Rs. 56,100 - Rs. 1,77,500/-Per Month Application mode online

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for ADO Job Vacancy:

The candidates who are interested for the advertised job opening of PSC Arunachal Pradesh must know that, they should possess a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture Science from any recognized university of India.

How to Apply PSC Arunachal Pradesh Job Opening:

Candidates who are desirous and eligible for the advertised job opening of PSC Arunachal Pradesh Before applying online Application for the post, must mandatorily register themselves in One Time Registration (OTR). Also they arerequired to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in. Detail instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application are available on the above mentioned website. The applicants are advised to submit only single application; however, if due to any unavoidable situation, if he/she submits another/multiple applications, then he/she must ensure the application with the higher Registration IDs (RID) is complete in all respect like applicants' details, photograph, signature, Photo ID, fee etc. The applicants who are submitting multiple applications should note that only the applications with higher RID shall be entertained by the Commission and fee paid against one RID shall not be adjusted against any other RID. Those who have already registered in OTR need not register again and they can directly log in to fill up online form using their user ID and password. Scanned copies of following documents and information are to be attached/uploaded.

(i.) Signature of the candidate on white paper with black ink pen (20-60 kb in jpg format).

(ii.) Latest/Recent passport size photo (40-100 kb in jpg format).

Selection Procedure for PSC Arunachal Pradesh ADO Job Opening:

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of their marks secured in the written examination ,which will be conducted and along with viva voice.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

