Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2020 - 5 Stenographer-III Vacancy, Job Opening

Rajiv Gandhi University has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Stenographer-III vacancy on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date confirmed.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Job Recruitment 2020

RGU has published a job notification for the recruitment of 5 Stenographer-III vacancy on a contractual basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Job Application 2020 About Job Requirement Details Post Name Stenographer-III No of posts 5 Job Location Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Walk in interview date 4th January, 2021 Age Limit 18 - 28 years Salary Rs. 13,163/- p.m

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Stenographer-III vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Stenographer-III in RGU, candidate should be Graduate or equivalent degree from any recognised University. Intending candidate must have completed one year course in shorthand/stenography. Freshers may as well apply for the vacant post.

How to apply for RGU Job Opening:

Applicants who are willing for the vacant post are advised to appear for the Walk-in-Interview scheduled on 4th January from 10:00 A.M onwards. at "Computer Browsing Centre adjacent to the Department of Mass Communication, RGU". At the time of interview, candidates are asked to carry their applications in the prescribed format attaching 02 recent passport-sized photographs and all the requisite documents.

Selection Procedure of Stenographer:

The selection of procedure will be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh.