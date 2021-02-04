Rajiv Gandhi University(RGU) Job Recruitment 2021- 3 Guest Faculty Vacancy, Job Openings

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh has invited well qualified candidates for the recruitment of Guest Faculty vacancy in the department of Law through walk in interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Rajiv Gandhi University Itanagar Job Recruitment

RGU Arunachal Pradesh has recently published a job notification for the recruitment of 3 Guest faculty vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Rajiv Gandhi University Itanagar Job Opening About RGU Job Requirement Details Post Name Guest Faculty No of posts 3 Walk in interview date 8 February, 2021 Job location Arunachal Pradesh Salary Rs. 1000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 25000/- per month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for RGU Itanagar Guest Faculty:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Guest Faculty vacancy in Rajiv Gandhi University, candidates should have qualified Master's degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree. He/she should have cleared NET/SLET/SET. Intending candidate having teaching experience (Graduation and above) shall be preferred more.

How to Apply for RGU Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to appear for a walk-in-interview that is scheduled on 08.02.2021from 10 AM onwards at the address mentioned below:

Address: IQAC, Dept. of Management, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh ( Itanagar), PIN-791112

At the time of interview, candidate should bring along their detailed bio-data stating qualification, experience, specialization etc. with original supporting documents.

Selection Procedure for Guest Faculty Job Vacancy:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh