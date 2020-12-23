RDD Job Recruitment 2020 - 1 Senior Accounts officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Rural Development Department(RDD) Sikkim has invited applications from qualified candidates for the vacant post of Senior Accounts officer Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

RDD Job Recruitment 2020

Rural Development Department(RDD), Sikkim has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Senior Accounts officer vacancy for conducting Internal Audit under various schemes of the department.. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

RRD Sikkim Opening 2020 About RRD Job Application Requirement Details Post Name Senior Accounts Officer No of posts 1 Job Location Sikkim Last date to apply 31/01/21 Age Limit Candidates should have Max 70 Years of age Salary 15,000 Per Month

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Senior Accounts Officer:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Senior Accounts Officer in RDD Sikkim, candidates must have retired as Sr Accounts Officer Intending candidates hould possess Sikkim Subject or C01.

How to Apply for RRD Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to visit the official website. They should download the application form. Following that, candidates should enclose all the requisite documents along with the application.

Selection Procedure of Senior Accounts Officer:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Rural Development Department, Sikkim.



