RFRI Jorhat Job Recruitment - 2 Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

RFRI Jorhat has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Project Assistant vacancy. Apply now!

Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Jan 2021 6:48 AM GMT

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

RFRI Jorhat Job Recruitment

RFRI Jorhat has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Project Assistant vacancy for a project entitled "Augmentation of Agarwood production in Aquilaria malaccensis Lamk. in Tripura through fungal technology." Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

RFRI Jorhat Job Opening
About RFRI Job Application Requirement Details

Post Name

Project Assistant

No of posts

2

Walk in interview date

11/01/2021

Job location

Jorhat, Assam

Age Limit

28 years (Relaxable up to 5 years for SC / ST / Women and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Salary

Rs. 19,000/- (fixed)

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Assistant Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Project Assistant in RFRI, candidates must have First Class B.Sc. in Botany / Agriculture.

How to Apply for RFRI Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their completed application form. Along with the form, he/she should enclose all the requisite documents and will be accepted from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on the day of the interview. Intending applicant should also carry one passport size photograph.

Selection Procedure for Project Assistant:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in the Interview

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat .



