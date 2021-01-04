RFRI Jorhat Job Recruitment - 2 Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

RFRI Jorhat Job Recruitment

RFRI Jorhat has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 2 Project Assistant vacancy for a project entitled "Augmentation of Agarwood production in Aquilaria malaccensis Lamk. in Tripura through fungal technology." Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

RFRI Jorhat Job Opening About RFRI Job Application Requirement Details Post Name Project Assistant No of posts 2 Walk in interview date 11/01/2021 Job location Jorhat, Assam Age Limit 28 years (Relaxable up to 5 years for SC / ST / Women and 3 years for OBC candidates) Salary Rs. 19,000/- (fixed)

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Project Assistant Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Project Assistant in RFRI, candidates must have First Class B.Sc. in Botany / Agriculture.

How to Apply for RFRI Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to submit their completed application form. Along with the form, he/she should enclose all the requisite documents and will be accepted from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM on the day of the interview. Intending applicant should also carry one passport size photograph.

Selection Procedure for Project Assistant:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in the Interview

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Rain Forest Research Institute (RFRI), Jorhat .