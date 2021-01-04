SBMS College Kamrup Job Recruitment - 1 Junior Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

SBMS College, Sualkuchi, Kamrup has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant vacancy. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

SBMS College Job Recruitment

SBMS College, Kamrup has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Junior Assistant vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

SBMS College Job Opening Application About SBMS College Job Requirement Details Post Name Junior Assistant No of posts 1 Last date to Apply 17/01/2021 Job location Sualkuchi, Assam Age Limit The relaxation in age limit will be accorded to the candidates as per the latest regulation issued in this regard by the Govt. of Assam.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Junior Assistant Vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Junior Assistant in SBMS College, candidates must be Graduate In Arts/Science/ Commerce with a diploma or should have certificate course of computer operation of at least three months duration and should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in Words and Simple Excel.

How to Apply for SBMS College Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to submit their application in Standard Form as published in relevant part of Assam Gazette along with copies of requisite documents.

Selection Procedure for Junior Assistant :

The selection of candidates shall be done as per the Assam College Employees (Provincialization of services) Rule, 2010 and Guidelines issued by the DHE vide letter No. DHE/CE/Misc/34 1/2018/12 did. 29.4.2017. Intending candidates must have to appear for a selection Test or Interview if called for so at a time to be intimated later on.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by SBMS College, Sualkuchi, Kamrup