Sikkim University Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

1. A Master's degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent in any subject from any university recognised by the UGC.

2. At least 15 years' experience as Assistant Professor in a central university or in equivalent grade of which at least 8 years shall be in Associate Professor's grade and experience in educational administration.

Or

Comparable experience in establishments and other institutions of higher education.

Or

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.