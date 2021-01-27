Sikkim University Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

Sikkim University has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Registrar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date of confirmation.
Sikkim University Registrar Job Recruitment 2021
Sikkim University has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Registrar vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:
|
Sikkim University Registrar Job Openings
|
Sikkim University Job
|
Requirement Details
|
Post name
|
Registrar
|
No. of post
|
01
|
Age limit
|
Not mentioned
|
Salary
|
Pay Levels as per 7th CPC
|
Location
|
Gangtok-737102
|
Last date
|
20th February 2021
|
Application process
|
Online form
Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Registrar:
|
Name of the post
|
Educational qualification & Experience
|
Registrar
|
1. A Master's degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent in any subject from any university recognised by the UGC.
2. At least 15 years' experience as Assistant Professor in a central university or in equivalent grade of which at least 8 years shall be in Associate Professor's grade and experience in educational administration.
Or
Comparable experience in establishments and other institutions of higher education.
Or
15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.
How to Apply for Sikkim University Job Opening:
Interested candidates may apply online through the university website www.cus.ac.in on or before 20/02/2021.
Selection Procedure for Sikkim University Registrar:
The selection procedure isn't clearly mentioned on the advertisement. The procedure will be notified soon. The selection might happen in basis of the data provided by the candidates and the shortlisted candidates may need to attend one interview. The actual selection procedure is yet to be declared.
Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here
Disclaimer: Provided by Sikkim University, Gangtok