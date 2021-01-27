 Top
Sikkim University has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Registrar vacancy. Apply now!

Sikkim University Job Recruitment 2021- 1 Registrar Vacancy, Job Openings

  |  27 Jan 2021 4:45 AM GMT

Sikkim University has invited applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of Registrar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant post before the last date of confirmation.

Sikkim University Registrar Job Recruitment 2021

Sikkim University has published a job notification for the recruitment of 1 Registrar vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Sikkim University Registrar Job Openings

Sikkim University Job

Requirement Details

Post name

Registrar

No. of post

01

Age limit

Not mentioned

Salary

Pay Levels as per 7th CPC

Location

Gangtok-737102

Last date

20th February 2021

Application process

Online form

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Registrar:

Name of the post

Educational qualification & Experience

Registrar

1. A Master's degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent in any subject from any university recognised by the UGC.

2. At least 15 years' experience as Assistant Professor in a central university or in equivalent grade of which at least 8 years shall be in Associate Professor's grade and experience in educational administration.

Or

Comparable experience in establishments and other institutions of higher education.

Or

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

How to Apply for Sikkim University Job Opening:

Interested candidates may apply online through the university website www.cus.ac.in on or before 20/02/2021.

Selection Procedure for Sikkim University Registrar:

The selection procedure isn't clearly mentioned on the advertisement. The procedure will be notified soon. The selection might happen in basis of the data provided by the candidates and the shortlisted candidates may need to attend one interview. The actual selection procedure is yet to be declared.

Advertisement Details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Sikkim University, Gangtok

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
