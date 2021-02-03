Tripura University Job Recruitment 2021 - 5 Guest faculty Vacancy, Job Openings

Tripura University has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty vacancy through walk in interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

Tripura University Job Recruitment

Tripura University has recently published a job notification for the recruitment of 5 Guest Faculty vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Tripura University Job Opening About Tripura University Job Requirement details Post Name Guest Faculty Subject wise vacancy School of Education- 2 Commerce- 2 Rural studies- 1 Walk in interview date 9 February, 2021 Job location Tripura Salary Not mentioned

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Guest Faculty:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Guest Faculty vacancy in , candidates should have qualified Master's degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. He/she should have cleared NET/SLET/SET qualified or must have Ph.D. degree. Freshers may as well apply for the post.

How to Apply for Tripura University Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to appear for Walk-in-Interview that is scheduled on 10th February 2021 in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, T.U. Ar the time of interview, intending candidates are asked to carry the original documents.

Selection Procedure for Tripura University Guest Faculty:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Personal interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here



Disclaimer: Provided by Tripura University