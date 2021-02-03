 Top
Tripura University Job Recruitment 2021 - 5 Guest faculty Vacancy, Job Openings

  |  3 Feb 2021 9:43 AM GMT

Tripura University has sought a job notification for the recruitment of Guest Faculty vacancy through walk in interview.

Tripura University Job Recruitment

Tripura University has recently published a job notification for the recruitment of 5 Guest Faculty vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

Tripura University Job Opening

About Tripura University Job

Requirement details

Post Name

Guest Faculty

Subject wise vacancy

School of Education- 2

Commerce- 2

Rural studies- 1

Walk in interview date

9 February, 2021

Job location

Tripura

Salary

Not mentioned

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Guest Faculty:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Guest Faculty vacancy in , candidates should have qualified Master's degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. He/she should have cleared NET/SLET/SET qualified or must have Ph.D. degree. Freshers may as well apply for the post.

How to Apply for Tripura University Job Opening:

Applicants willing to apply for the vacant post are advised to appear for Walk-in-Interview that is scheduled on 10th February 2021 in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, T.U. Ar the time of interview, intending candidates are asked to carry the original documents.

Selection Procedure for Tripura University Guest Faculty:

The selection of candidates shall be made on the basis of their performance in Personal interview.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Tripura University

