TTWD Assam Job Recruitment 2020 - 15 Lower Division Assistant-cum-Typist Vacancy, Job Opening

Directorate of Tea Tribes Welfare (TTWD) Assam has published a job notification for the vacant post of Lower Division Assistant-cum-Typist at District Headquarter under Directorate of Tea Tribes Welfare Department Assam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

TTWD Assam Job Recruitment 2020

Directorate of Tea Tribes Welfare (TTWD) Assam has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 15 Lower Division Assistant-cum-Typist vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

TTWD Job Opening About Job Application Requirement Details Post Name Lower Division Assistant-cum-Typist No of posts 15 Reservation Unreserved: 05 Posts

EWS: 03 Posts OBC/MOBC: 04 Posts ST(P): 01 Post

ST(H): 02 Posts Job Location Assam Last Date to Apply 31/12/20 Age limit Candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 38 years as on 31-03-2020. Salary PB-2 Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 49,000/- p.m. + Grade Pay Rs. 6,200/- p.m. plus other allowances as admissible under rules.

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Lower Division Assistant-cum-Typist vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Lower Division Assistant-cum-Typist in TTWD, candidates should be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University with at least 45% marks, and for the other categories of SC/ST/PWD candidates should obtain 40% for SC/ST/PWD in their degree examinations. Applicants must have attained the degree or any other qualifications prior to the age of 38 years and not during the relaxation period. Intending candidates must possess a Diploma/Certificate in computer proficiency of minimum 6 (six) months from a recognized institute. He/ She must have good working knowledge of office productivity software tools like Word Processor, Spread Sheet, presentation graphics, concept of database, internet and email etc.

How to Apply for TTWD Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to apply online at the official website of TTWD at https://ttwjobapplications.in.

Its is to be noted that the online application is starting from. 20/12/2020 (10 AM) till 31/12/2020 (12 midnight) only.

Selection Procedure of Lower Division Assistant:

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in written test, Computer Practical Test and document verification.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Directorate of Tea Tribes Welfare (TTWD) Assam.



