UPSC Job Recruitment 2020 - 10 Public Prosecutor Vacancies, Job Opening

Union Public Service Commission has published a job notification on behalf of the National Investigation Agency for the vacant post of Public Prosecutor on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

UPSC Job Recruitment 2020

UPSC has recently released a job notification for the recruitment of 10 Public Prosecutor vacancy on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

UPSC Job Opening About Job Application Requirement Details Post Name Public Prosecutor No of posts 10 Job Location New Delhi, Delhi Last date to Apply 31 December, 2020 Age limit 35 years Salary Rs. 15,600-39,100/-

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Public Prosecutor vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Public Prosecutor in UPSC, candidates must have pursued Degree in Law from a recognized University. Intending candidate must have basic knowledge of word processing on computer and internet. He/ She shall have 7 years practice as an Advocate in conducting criminal cases or 7 years' experience of State Judicial Service or Legal department of State or Central Government.

How to Apply for UPSC Job Opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to apply online through the official website latest by 31st December 2020. Applicant are also asked to upload scanned copies of all the requisite documents and certificates. He/ She should also pay a fee of Rs. 25/- through online mode at the time of filling up the application form.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Union Public Service Commission, Delhi.