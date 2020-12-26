UPSC Job Recruitment 2020- 18 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) vacancy, job opening

Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has published a job notification for the vacant post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) on behalf of New Delhi municipal Council on a regular basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position before the last date confirmed

UPSC has recently released a notification for the recruitment of 18 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) on a regular basis. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification etc prescribed below:

UPSC Job Opening Application 2020 About UPSC Job Requirement Details Post Name Assistant Engineer (Electrical) No of posts 18 Job Location New Delhi, Delhi Last date to apply 31 December 2020 Age Limit 30 years Salary Pay Level-10

Educational Qualification & Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer vacancy:

To be suitable for the advertised post of Assistant Engineer in UPSC, candidates should possess Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized University /Institute Or equivalent. He/ She must have one year of experience in the concerned field.

How to Apply for UPSC job opening:

Candidate who are willing for the vacant post are advised to apply online through the official website latest by 31st December 2020. Applicants are also asked to upload scanned copies of all the requisite documents or certificates. He/ She should pay a fee of Rs. 25/- through online mode at the time of filling the application form.

Selection Procedure of Assistant Engineer :

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of their performance in interview as and when decided by Authority of Union Public Service Commission, Delhi.

Advertisement details: For more information, Click here

Disclaimer: Provided by Union Public Service Commission, Delhi.