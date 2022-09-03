Celebrating Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5 to pay respect and tribute to the teachers of the nation who have contributed a lot towards the betterment of the society and by imparting education on us.



Teachers are reckoned as the backbone of the society who put all their efforts to shape the career of the students and help them become successful citizens of the country. For the students, Teachers' Day is the most auspicious occasion where they get the opportunity to pay tribute, gratitude and reverence to their teachers for the extraordinary support and unselfish effort in shaping the career of the students and for enhancing the education system of the country with their unique learning processes.

Teachers treat all students equally and take proper care of them and love them dearly as their own child. In real life, we usually owe them more than our parents. They play a crucial role in arousing the heart of all students and light it up with education and knowledge and help them in eliminating regret and ignorance.

Since children spend a lot of time in school in their formative and impressionable years, teachers wield a great influence on them. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 to commemorate the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a thinker, philosopher, academician, diplomat and above all, a great teacher.

Teachers' Day celebrations are meant to convey the message that we care for our teachers, just as they care for us. On this day, students often dress up like their teachers and teach their juniors. Sometimes, teachers also sit in classrooms and act like students, reliving the time when they were students themselves. This creates a bond of understanding between teachers and students. It's not just on September 5 that we should remember our teachers but we should remember them all through the year for the role they play in moulding our career and our future.

Jubel D'Cruz,

Mumbai