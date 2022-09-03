Clinical Laboratory Test Vis-à-Vis Patients!

My niece is a diabetic patient. She used to come from Boragaon to Rukminagaon to get her blood tested in a laboratory. For last 6-7 she has been using the same clinic to get her blood tested. Around 10 days back she visited the laboratory to get her blood tested. However, results of two test parameters like SGOT (AST) & SGPT (ALT) made her nervous. She sent the report to her doctor brother in Delhi. Her brother instructed her to get her blood re-tested in a laboratory at Maligaon.

For treatment she used to consult a doctor (specialized in the field). After seeing the test results, the concerned doctor got confused. He asked her, which report is to be taken into account. Doctor also opined that such difference in results can't occur even, if the tests are conducted after a gap of 10 day or so. As such the doctor asked her to go for snow graphic test. Apart from heavy cost involved in conducting tests, where does the patient go in the above situation? Treatment is made on the basis of test reports. If laboratory tests are not correct, all treatment will go haywire. It may cause death as well! Lack of checks and balance within the system has resulted in such erroneous figures. Since I am not a doctor, I am not for sure what system would work to stop generating wrong reports by government/ private laboratories. The State Government should see that nobody can get away by committing an egregious act by any reckoning. Today's public is voiceless and helpless!

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati