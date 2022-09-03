National Health Mission released a report of new Covid-19 cases across Assam. According to the report, Assam had 68 new Covid cases in last 24 hours. Currently 7.44L cases are active in the State and 8,032 deaths till today. Such a situation seems to have arisen due to the neglegance of people's behaviour towards the Covid protocols. People seem to be avoiding wearing masks in public gatherings and are also unaware of the new increasing Covid cases in the region. People are seen not to maintain social distancing. The government and authorities are also seen to be in position where there are no strict rules and regulations over this issue.

Without any proper restrictions by the authority, people seem to be enjoying. But people need to be conscious and responsible for themselves as well as for the society as a whole and must stand unitely to fight against this pandemic. Thus it is necessary for all of us to take serious note of this issue before the situation become worse and too late to handle.

Sayanika Singha

sayanikasingha4@gmail.com