Frequent Breakdown of Electricity

I would like to draw the attention of the authorities to the fact that there are frequent breakdowns of electricity in our locality which is Odalbakra, Lal Ganesh in Guwahati. The residents of this area have brought this fact to the knowledge of the Electricity Department but with no result.

The frequent breakdown causes great inconvenience to the residents of the area. The students face inconvenience because they are preparing for their examinations. Darkness prevails all around at night due to breakdown and thieves become more active during complete darkness. I urge the authorities concerned to take necessary action.

Arunaday Sutradhar

Guwahati