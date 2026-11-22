sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Modern medicine has truly achieved something extraordinary. Today, people survive diseases that once inspired terror. Heart attacks are treated. Cancer is controlled. Infections are cured, and lives are extended. But, unfortunately, the gap between lifespan and healthy lifespan had widened from 8.5 years in 2000 to 9.6 years in 2019. It means longevity is advancing faster than good health. It is true that we are good at adding years to life but less ambitious about adding life to those years. The question is not whether medicine should extend life. The question is what kind of additional life we seek: years governed by pillboxes and appointments, inviting unnecessary investigations and interventions, or years with mobility and autonomy? It needs to be mentioned here that India's idea of 'dinacharya' offers a balanced daily routine. It is a useful reminder, as it is supported in important ways by modern science. For example, breathing exercises, yoga, time outdoors, laughter, family conversations and neighbourhood friendships, balanced nutrition, etc., are important from an early age. We must choose to build a society where fewer people need medication, rather than a perpetually medicated society. Another important practice is prevention. It begins not by buying something new but by abandoning something harmful. Today, the changing lifestyles, unhealthy diets, stress and physical inactivity are making even younger people vulnerable to chronic diseases. Therefore, we must invest in health as the real breakthrough in longevity may be learning to live well before learning to live longer. Iqbal Saikia, Guwahati. Modern medicine has truly achieved something extraordinary. Today, people survive diseases that once inspired terror. Heart attacks are treated. Cancer is controlled. Infections are cured, and lives are extended.

But, unfortunately, the gap between lifespan and healthy lifespan had widened from 8.5 years in 2000 to 9.6 years in 2019. It means longevity is advancing faster than good health. It is true that we are good at adding years to life but less ambitious about adding life to those years. The question is not whether medicine should extend life. The question is what kind of additional life we seek: years governed by pillboxes and appointments, inviting unnecessary investigations and interventions, or years with mobility and autonomy? It needs to be mentioned here that India's idea of 'dinacharya' offers a balanced daily routine. It is a useful reminder, as it is supported in important ways by modern science. For example, breathing exercises, yoga, time outdoors, laughter, family conversations and neighbourhood friendships, balanced nutrition, etc., are important from an early age. We must choose to build a society where fewer people need medication, rather than a perpetually medicated society.

Another important practice is prevention. It begins not by buying something new but by abandoning something harmful. Today, the changing lifestyles, unhealthy diets, stress and physical inactivity are making even younger people vulnerable to chronic diseases. Therefore, we must invest in health as the real breakthrough in longevity may be learning to live well before learning to live longer.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Justice

A court can pronounce justice, but only the world can make it real. The International Court of Justice’s landmark judgement of 19 November, finding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State, is therefore both a historic vindication and a stern test of international resolve.

In the case brought by The Gambia, the UN’s highest court found that Myanmar had committed genocidal acts and breached its obligations to prevent and punish genocide. It also directed the country to investigate and prosecute suspected perpetrators, prevent recurrence and provide reparation, including safe, voluntary and dignified return for displaced Rohingya. This is not a mere judicial rebuke; it is an authoritative repudiation of the machinery of persecution that uprooted hundreds of thousands and drove them into precarious exile.

However, a verdict cannot, by itself, dismantle entrenched impunity. The Rohingya still face statelessness, insecurity and deprivation, while many languish in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. Myanmar must not be allowed to wriggle out of its obligations by hiding behind political turmoil or disputing the judgement. The international community, especially influential states and the UN Security Council, must exert coordinated diplomatic pressure, oversee compliance, and ensure accountability for perpetrators.

The ruling also carries a warning: sovereignty cannot be a licence to exterminate, and silence in the face of atrocity is complicity by omission. Justice must now move beyond the courtroom and reach the dispossessed. Otherwise, this landmark verdict will remain a paper triumph, while the Rohingya continue to pay the price of the world’s moral abdication.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

Morning news hero

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of readers to the dedication, hard work and valuable contribution of newspaper hawkers, particularly Gautam Kalita, whose sincere efforts have earned him goodwill and appreciation in his locality.

Every morning, when people begin their daily activities, Gautam Kalita is already on his way, delivering newspapers from one doorstep to another. His familiar presence and the ringing of his bicycle bell have become a part of the everyday life of many households in his locality.

The son of the late Prasanna Kalita and Smt Raju Kalita, Gautam, hails from Burha village under the Sipajhar Legislative Assembly Constituency in Darrang district, Assam. Through his profession as a newspaper hawker, he has established a distinct identity and earned recognition among people across the wider West Darrang area.

What makes Gautam particularly noteworthy is not merely his profession but also his personality. He is a hard-working, simple and amiable person with a humble disposition. Soft-spoken and a man of few words, he prefers to listen patiently and communicate politely. His disciplined lifestyle, obedient nature and sincere approach to his responsibilities reflect his strong personal values. His impressive presentation and communication skills have enabled him to build cordial relationships and gain the respect of individuals from various backgrounds.

Another remarkable aspect of his personality is his distinctive way of interacting with people. His pleasant manner of speaking, thoughtful presentation and friendly approach make his interactions engaging and memorable. These qualities have contributed significantly to his popularity and goodwill in the locality.

For Gautam, newspaper distribution is more than just a daily occupation; it is a responsibility that connects readers with information. His regular visits to households ensure that people can begin their mornings with newspapers and remain informed about important developments around them. His profession demands punctuality, patience, consistency and dedication, all of which he demonstrates through his everyday work.

Unfortunately, the contribution of newspaper hawkers often receives less recognition than that of other professionals in the media industry. However, they occupy an important position in the communication chain. News is gathered by reporters, edited by journalists and printed by publishing houses, but it reaches readers' doorsteps through the tireless efforts of newspaper distributors. Their contribution helps sustain the habit of newspaper reading and keeps the flow of information alive at the grassroots level.

In an age when smartphones and digital platforms have transformed the way people consume news, the importance of traditional newspaper hawkers continues to remain significant. For many households, the morning newspaper is still an essential part of their daily routine. The dedication of people like Gautam helps preserve this familiar reading culture.

Gautam Kalita's journey reminds us that a person's worth should not be measured by the social status of their profession but by the honesty, dignity and dedication with which they perform their duties. His humble personality, professional discipline, hard-working nature and cordial relationships with people make him deserving of appreciation and recognition.

I sincerely appreciate Gautam Kalita for his dedication, simplicity and commitment to his profession. May he always enjoy excellent health, peace and happiness. I wish him continued success, new opportunities and greater achievements in all his future endeavours.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Water bells

Kerala was the first Indian state to ring in "water bells" in schools in 2019. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi subsequently rolled out water bell initiatives. Although some states may have introduced the project simply to beat the heat, children still benefited from it. Broadly, government- and privately aided schools have water breaks three times a day – once in the forenoon and twice in the afternoon. At the scheduled time, a bell rings to announce the "water break", and students pause to drink.

Water bells are important because students avoid drinking water lest they face the angry stares of teachers. Many childhood disorders result directly from a lack of water in the gastrointestinal system. Thirst, dry mouth and headache are so common in children that they often ignore them. Additionally, it is incumbent upon the school management to ensure that children have access to clean water, as some do not bring water bottles from home. Furthermore, when clean toilets are scarce, students may drink less to stay away from unsanitary facilities.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)