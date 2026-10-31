Letters to THE EDITOR: Raax mahotsav: The corner stone of Assamese culture

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The article, “The Tradition of Raax Mahotsav in Assam”, written by Satyabrat Borah and published on Thursday, in your esteemed daily, has reminded us of a festival through which the Assamese people celebrate their traditions and culture through art, devotion and spirituality.

Jorhat's close proximity to Majuli, which is known as the epicentre of the preservation and propagation of Vaishnavite philosophies, has always given me the privilege of visiting this sacred river island during the Raax Mahotsav, where the festival is celebrated with great vibrancy. After reaching Kamalabari Ghat, my day would begin with visits to the xatras and meetings with the xatradhikars. Initially, my visits to the Raax Mahotsav were prompted by invitations from friends residing in Majuli. However, over time, these visits became an integral part of my journey towards understanding Assamese culture through Bhaona, folk dances and devotional songs (Nagara Naam).

What attracted me most was watching the Raas Leela, the divine dance of Lord Krishna with his devotees, which symbolises the Jivatma's (individual soul's) quest to unite with the Parmatma (Supreme Being). This spiritual essence lies at the heart of the Raax festival, which brings the teachings of Lord Krishna to life through live performances.

Each musical instrument played during the cultural events of the Raax Mahotsav has its own significance. The drums unleash divinity through their beats, while the clash of cymbals energises the spirit of every spectator gathered around the stage where Bhaonas are performed. The Raax Mahotsav gives everyone an opportunity to revisit the mythological era, when humans directly interacted with divine energies. It must be mentioned that the Raax Mahotsav has evolved from the 15th-16th-century Neo-Vaishnavite movement pioneered by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and his disciple Madhavdev. Apart from providing a platform for traditional mask-making and other forms of local art, the Raax Mahotsav remains a cornerstone of Assamese culture, helping generations understand the meaning of religion, spirituality and worship.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat

Acute teacher shortage at Pub-Kamrup

High School

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the Hon’ble Education Minister, Government of Assam, and the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, to the acute shortage of teachers at Pub-Kamrup High School, located in Malibari village under the Kamalpur Legislative Assembly Constituency in Kamrup district. Established in 1970 and provincialised in 1992 during the tenure of the late Hiteswar Saikia, the then Chief Minister of Assam representing the Indian National Congress, the school currently has only four teachers, including the headmaster, to cater to 130 students. Against the required strength of 10 teachers, the school is facing a shortage of six teachers.

This shortage places considerable pressure on the existing teachers and may adversely affect classroom teaching, the timely completion of the syllabus and the overall academic progress of students. Adequate teaching staff are essential to maintaining educational standards and ensuring that students receive proper academic guidance.

I, therefore, request the Hon’ble Education Minister and the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, to look into the matter and take necessary steps to fill the six vacant teaching posts at Pub-Kamrup High School at the earliest in the interest of the students.

Heramba Nath,

Kamrup

Degree of

separation needed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Israel's Independence Day celebrations next year has once again put PM Modi and the country in an embarrassing position. Israeli PM Netanyahu cited the bravery of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar in helping save a Flydubai flight and its passengers after his co-pilot attacked him with an axe mid-air.

Though the Indian PM has repeatedly been described as a 'close friend' of Israel, PM Modi does not want to make that mistake again. It needs to be recalled here that PM Modi was in Israel just eight months ago, when war clouds were gathering and Israel and the US were putting the final touches to their plans to attack Iran. They launched the war shortly after the PM left the country, leaving the Indian government exposed to uncomfortable questions about whether it had been forewarned about the attack on Iran. India has consistently advocated diplomacy over war. Moreover, it has already suffered the economic consequences of the unprovoked US-Israel war on Iran. On the other hand, India has many reasons to pursue strong relations with Israel. Backing a genocidal war and expansionism are not among them.

Therefore, Israel's Independence Day is an inappropriate occasion for the Indian PM to visit the country. Rather, India must maintain a degree of distance from Netanyahu and Israel to prevent the world from seeing India as endorsing warmongering.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

The hidden gap of

mental health professionals in Assam

Mental health has now become a major public health concern in Assam. Government agencies, non-profit organisations and other stakeholders have made continuous efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health through awareness campaigns. However, awareness alone cannot solve the issue. Without trained professionals, the gap between recognising a mental health condition and accessing proper treatment and facilities will only widen.

This raises a critical question: “Does Assam have adequate infrastructure and mental health facilities to treat those who recognise their mental health conditions?”

The answer is “No”. Assam has an estimated population of 3.68 crore, yet the number of trained and licensed mental health professionals (psychiatrists) in the state is fewer than 100. The WHO recommends three psychiatrists per 100,000 people, while Assam barely meets the recommended benchmark in comparison with European countries, which reportedly have 5.4 mental health professionals per 100,000 people. According to the WHO's recommended benchmark, Assam requires more than 1,000 psychiatrists. With the current number standing at fewer than 100 professionals, the state has only about one-tenth of the required workforce.

This raises serious concerns about access to diagnosis, the availability of specialists, continuity of treatment and the capacity of the healthcare system to respond to future mental health needs. The training opportunities for aspiring professionals are also limited. Reports suggest that Assam currently has only 26 seats for MD Psychiatry courses: six at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), nine at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), and eleven at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH). This represents a very narrow pipeline for professional training and may not be sufficient to meet the state's growing demand for mental health professionals.

Hence, through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to urge the government to recognise this as a serious healthcare infrastructure issue and take necessary steps to increase the number of training seats for mental health professionals. I would also like to encourage young people to consider mental health professions as a career option and contribute towards addressing this growing public health challenge.

Rocktim Ranjan Saikia

Sipajhar, Darrang