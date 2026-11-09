Letters to The Editor: Responsible use of social media

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of society to-wards the growing misuse of social media, particularly Facebook, where certain individuals have been observed uploading obscene, indecent and inappropriate videos for public viewing. This emerging trend is a matter of concern and calls for serious reflection on our moral values, per-sonal dignity and collective social responsibility.

Social media is undoubtedly one of the greatest contributions of modern science and technology. It has provided people with an excellent platform to exchange knowledge, express opinions, share information and raise public awareness. However, it is unfortunate that some users increa-singly upload objectionable content merely to attract attention, gain popularity, increase follow-ers, or generate online engagement. As a woman, I strongly believe that women's freedom, empowerment and dignity deserve the utmost respect. Every woman is entitled to express herself, make independent decisions and par-ticipate freely in the digital world. However, freedom should always be accompanied by aware-ness, maturity and a sense of responsibility. True empowerment is not merely about exercising one's freedom but also about recognising one's responsibilities towards oneself and society.

At the same time, this concern should not be directed exclusively at women. Men and women are equally responsible for maintaining decency and dignity on social media. Education should be reflected not only in academic qualifications but also in one's character, behaviour, judgement and respect for social values. Another serious concern is the possible influence of inappropriate online content on children and adolescents, who are increasingly exposed to social media. Parents, teachers and educational in-stitutions must therefore encourage digital literacy, ethical awareness and responsible online be-havior among the younger generation.

Social media platforms should also enforce their community guidelines effectively and discou-rage harmful or exploitative content. Users, too, should think carefully before publishing or shar-ing anything on public platforms.

I believe that social media should be used to promote education, creativity, culture, humanitarian activities and constructive discussions rather than encourage indecent behaviour or create an un-healthy social environment. Every individual must understand that using a public digital platform carries a responsibility to society.

Let us respect women's freedom while also recognising the importance of self-respect, dignity and responsible conduct. A healthy society can be built only when freedom of expression is ac-companied by mutual respect, moral awareness and social responsibility.

Julimoni Chamuah,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Fast track adalat

Fast track courts are established by the government with the primary objective of expediting the judiciary proceedings, particularly in cases of serious public importance that demand timely jus-tice. In this regard, the Government of Assam has initiated proceedings before a fast-track court in connection with the high-profile case relating to the alleged murder of Zubeen Garg. Court hearings are being conducted almost on a daily basis, with witnesses, those appearing from across the international borders, coming before the court. Despite these efforts, however, the anticipated progress remains elusive. The proceedings appear to be moving at a much slower pace than expected, with delays arising from circumstances that are beyond the immediate control of the concerned authorities. This prolonged process is not only undermining the public expectations but also imposing a considerable financial burden on the exchequer.

The very purpose and significance of a fast-track court lie in ensuring speedy, efficient, and time-bound justice. Unfortunately, the present circumstances raise legitimate questions about the effectiveness of the fast-track mechanism and the prolonged delays surrounding a case of such immense public interest.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Western Assam’s forgotten heritage

The State Government’s decision to install statues of the legendary Koch rulers Naranarayan and Chilarai is a welcome initiative to recognise Assam’s historical legacy. However, commemoration must extend beyond statues to the preservation of historical structures that embody the region’s cultural and political past.

The historic Athani Zamindar Bari of Harendra Narayan Chaudhary, along with the adjoining Rang Mahal and Moti Mahal, deserves comparable attention. These structures bear testimony to western Assam’s erstwhile zamindari heritage and its social and cultural history. Oral accounts also associate H.N. Chaudhary with theatrical performances and Goalparia Lokpriya Sangeet, an aspect of local history that merits systematic documentation.

Once renowned for its grandeur, the estate is reportedly in a state of neglect, with portions alle-gedly under unauthorised occupation. The district administration should undertake a comprehen-sive survey of the property, verify ownership and revenue records, and examine any encroach-ments in accordance with law.

It is understood that the legal heir, Shreela Chaudhary, donated the property to the Art of Living Foundation in 2010 to develop a spiritual centre and tourist destination. The present ownership and status of the proposed project merit clarification. The State Government could facilitate a heritage-conservation initiative under an appropriate scheme, including Assam Darshan, in con-sultation with the lawful owner.

Preserving such landmarks is not merely an exercise in nostalgia; it is an investment in historical memory, cultural tourism and the identity of western Assam.

Shahin Yusuf,

Guwahati

Legal aid right

Article 39A of the Indian Constitution stresses equal justice and free legal aid. ‘Justice is blind’ is an ideal phrase; however, to secure justice, the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society must have easy access to it. Legal literacy and legal awareness are deeply interdependent stages of public legal empowerment. But not every Indian was aware of the intricacies of the jus-tice dispensation system in India till the scenario shifted significantly following the enactment of the Legal Services Authority Act in 1987 and the enforcement of the Act on November 9, 1995.

There are National, State and District Legal Services Authorities besides the Supreme Court and High Courts' Legal Services Committees to provide free legal aid to poor and weaker sections. The law heavily emphasises alternate dispute resolution methods- like mediation through the Lok Adalats-as substitutes for lengthy litigations. Lok Adalats have also, to some extent, paved the way for reducing the pendency of cases. National Legal Services Day is observed on November 9.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)