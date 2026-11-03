Letters to THE EDITOR: Rising milk prices in Assam

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Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the recent increase in milk prices in Assam, which has added to the financial burden on ordinary households.

Milk is an essential food item, particularly for children, elderly people and patients. Any increase in its price directly affects household budgets, especially those of low-income and middle-class families who depend on milk for their daily nutritional needs. At a time when people are already struggling with rising prices of essential commodities, another increase in milk prices has become a matter of serious concern.

What makes the situation even more worrying is the questionable quality of milk readily available in the market. Consumers are compelled to pay higher prices for an essential food product, yet they are not always assured of its purity, quality and nutritional value. It is therefore important to ensure that higher prices are accompanied by proper quality standards and effective monitoring.

At the same time, the interests of dairy farmers must not be overlooked. They deserve fair prices for their products, considering the increasing costs of cattle feed, veterinary care, transportation and maintenance. However, the burden of rising production costs should not fall disproportionately on consumers.

The government and concerned food safety authorities should regularly conduct laboratory tests of milk samples, strengthen quality monitoring, take strict action against adulteration and ensure transparency in pricing. Both dairy farmers and consumers deserve fair treatment. Access to safe, pure and reasonably priced milk is essential for public health. The authorities must take appropriate steps to ensure that milk remains affordable without compromising its quality.

Heramba Nath,

Kamrup

Umpire under doubt: What’s next?

In cricket, the batter cannot choose the umpire and write the rules. Nor can an umpire expect the players to trust the game if the decision-making process itself appears opaque.

As bona fide citizens, we feel that every election should ensure that every legitimate elector is able to vote. When a voter is prevented from voting, that vote cannot be cast retrospectively after the government has been formed. The legitimacy of an elected government, therefore, depends not merely on how many people voted but also on who was permitted to vote.

Generally, a citizen should not be deprived of the right to vote merely because an AI agent has detected an anomaly. We deeply feel that the world's largest democracy needs more than cleaner electoral rolls. It needs a system in which we can confidently say that no genuine Indian voter has been left behind.

A central technological architecture with decentralised decision-making, in which every decision to retain, rectify or delete a name remains with the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), with reasons digitally recorded, would create resilience.

A resurrection is the need of the hour, with a promise of a trusted avatar that will restore the faith of all citizens in the umpire before the 2029 Lok Sabha election. Let us hope and pray for the much-needed day when the umpire joins the winning team within days of its victory.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Narco nexus

The seizure of 30 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 20 kg of crystal methamphetamine in a Myanmar-linked drug-smuggling bust is not merely a law-enforcement success; it is a grim reminder of the growing narcotics menace threatening India's Northeast. Every consignment intercepted represents a larger, insidious network that may still be operating beneath the radar.

Myanmar's protracted instability, porous international borders and entrenched trafficking corridors have made the region particularly vulnerable to transnational narcotics syndicates. However, seizures alone cannot dismantle this hydra-headed menace. Behind every intercepted consignment lie financiers, couriers, clandestine laboratories, corrupt intermediaries and distribution networks that thrive on institutional loopholes. Unless investigators follow the money trail and bring the kingpins to book, such operations will amount to little more than plugging one leak while another springs up.

The proliferation of synthetic drugs is especially alarming because methamphetamine can devastate physical health, impair cognitive faculties and precipitate social disintegration. Assam, strategically positioned along trafficking routes, must not become a convenient transit corridor or, worse, a growing consumption market. Intelligence-sharing among enforcement agencies, stringent border surveillance, enhanced forensic capabilities and coordinated cross-border cooperation must be scaled up. Equally crucial are rehabilitative interventions, particularly for vulnerable youth, alongside sustained public awareness campaigns.

The authorities must also crack down on narco-financing and the laundering of illicit proceeds. A piecemeal approach will not suffice against such an organised criminal enterprise.

The real triumph will not be measured by the kilograms seized but by the trafficking empires dismantled and the lives rescued. Assam must choke the drug pipeline before an entire generation pays the price.

Dipen Gogoi,

Jorhat