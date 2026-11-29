sentinelgroup@gmail.com

The prices of essential items such as rice, pulses, edible oil, vegetables, cooking gas and other daily necessities are increasing day by day. Similarly, the rising prices of petrol and diesel have further increased transportation expenses, resulting in a higher cost of living.

This situation has created serious difficulties for middle-class families, poor people and daily wage labourers. People whose income remains almost unchanged are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their families. Daily labourers, in particular, are struggling to manage even their basic needs. The burden of inflation is becoming unbearable for ordinary citizens.

It is unfortunate that the common people are compelled to suffer while the prices of essential goods continue to rise. The departments concerned, particularly the Food and Civil Supplies Department, should take immediate and effective measures to control artificial price increases, black marketing, hoarding and unfair trade practices. I sincerely urge the government to monitor market prices regularly, strengthen the public distribution system, ensure the availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices and take appropriate steps to provide relief to economically weaker sections of society. The government must remember that controlling inflation is not merely an economic responsibility; it is also a social responsibility to the common people.

Dr Paban Ali Saikia,

Guwahati.

An outstanding

tribute

When one thousand singers will sing one of the finest compositions of Bhupen Hararika, ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babey’, on November 29 at Bharat Mandapam, it will be an outstanding tribute to the legend whose songs gave a renaissance call to the society, which has forgotten to live selflessly. And remembering him through his most revered songs from a national platform will definitely inspire everyone to review his work that has always tried to connect human beings with one another. His composition ‘Manuhe manuhor babey’ did not become a masterpiece just because of its literary brilliance but for describing kindness and selflessness as the essence of human life. The most defining line of the song ‘Manuh jodi he nohoi manuh, danob kahaniu nohoi manuh’ inspires everyone for self-reflection and evaluating the human values that have suffered an attrition due to the preference of materialism over humanity.

While Bharat Mandapam will present only a few of his songs, it is necessary to mention some of his works, as his contribution to Assamese literature, culture and society is very significant and huge, which needs a broader discussion to be understood fully. Talking about the other aspects of life, Bhupen Hazarika is highly philosophical when it comes to country love. Through his song ‘Buku hum hum kore’, he expressed the patriotism residing in the heart of a countryman. The composition has such a potential that, hearing it, the listener would gather courage to embrace martyrdom for his motherland.

Bhupen Hazarika is known as the ‘Bard of Brahmaputra’. Few composers have described the might of Brahmaputra in their songs as he did in ‘Luitor Boliya Baan’. He wrote this song looking at the devastation caused by the Brahmaputra every year, where he expresses his worries about its shallow riverbed and challenges to tame its power by building banks on both sides, reminding us that human beings can withstand even the most harrowing calamities of nature. Bhupen Hazarika was in total against violence, which got reflected in his song ‘Juie Pura Tiraxir’, where, through the narrative of an elder brother searching for his missing younger brother in the turmoil of the 1983 Assam election, he portrayed the grief of the ordinary Assamese families who had lost their dear ones (especially the youths) during that time.

There are numbers of such songs through which Bhupen Hazarika has tried to unite people by invoking patriotism, brotherhood and courage inside them. While writing the sufferings of common people or the beauty of nature, Bhupen Hazarika always took a broader view. And in this context his visit to western countries, especially his stay in Colombia during his higher studies, gave him the opportunity to compare the uniformity in human pain and in human imagination, which resonated in his songs.

While Bharat Mandapam may present only a few of his songs, the responsibility to carry the ideas, philosophies, and values behind them remains with us. However, it is our responsibility to uphold the ideas, philosophies, and values expressed in his songs, ensuring that his intellectual and moral legacy continues to be passed down through generations, without fading away due to changing times and preferences.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Rajabari, Jorhat.

AI to our advantage

To use AI to your advantage while avoiding its pitfalls, treat it as an assistant that amplifies human judgement rather than replacing it. Delegate routine work like drafting emails, summarising long documents, scheduling, and basic data entry so you can focus on creative and strategic priorities. Use AI as an on-demand tutor to break down complex topics, generate project ideas, or overcome blank-page syndrome. Feed large datasets, financial records, or research notes into AI tools to spot trends and extract actionable insights in seconds. Leverage AI tools for tailored workout plans, meal prep, or customised workflows suited to your specific goals. AI models can confidently generate false or outdated information. Never input sensitive personal data, passwords, proprietary company secrets, or confidential client details into public AI tools. Use AI to generate a first draft or outline, then apply your voice, ethics, and critical reasoning to refine the final output. Because AI learns from historical human data, its outputs can carry hidden biases. It is indeed an advantage of AI.

Rugmini Anantharam,

Bongaigaon

Protect our migratory birds

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to appreciate the insightful article, ‘Wings without borders: The incredible journey of migratory birds and the need for their conservation’, written by Dr Jyotismita Das and published in The Sentinel on 28 November 2026.

The article is an enlightening and thought-provoking piece that beautifully explores the extraordinary journey of migratory birds while highlighting the importance of biodiversity, ecological balance and environmental conservation. Migratory birds are remarkable symbols of nature’s interconnectedness, linking continents, wetlands, forests and ecosystems beyond geographical boundaries.

The author aptly draws attention to the growing threats faced by migratory birds, including habitat destruction, climate change, pollution, wetland degradation and human interference. Protecting their habitats and conserving wetlands and ecosystems are vital for these birds’ survival and ecological balance.

Such informative and meaningful articles play an important role in raising environmental awareness, sensitising society and inspiring younger generations to develop a deeper appreciation for wildlife and nature. Conservation is a collective responsibility that requires the participation of governments, environmental organisations, communities and citizens alike.

Heartfelt appreciation to Dr Jyotismita Das for this commendable contribution to environmental awareness and wildlife conservation. Her article deserves wider readership for its valuable message of protecting nature and preserving our ecological heritage for future generations.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Children learn a lot just by watching

Usually we tell children what kind of citizens they should become. But we forget that children don't learn everything through instructions. Most of what they understand about the world comes from observation. Children often learn their first lessons about right and wrong at home. They carefully watch their parents, grandparents and other adults within the four walls. What we do and say at home has a bigger impact on them than what we tell them. We can tell a child a hundred times not to litter within the home and outside. However, what value does it hold when the same child observes us discarding a plastic bottle or a food wrapper from a moving vehicle onto the street? We can explain to them the importance of traffic rules. What happens when we jump a red light as we are getting late? It is easy to lecture children about conserving water. But what message do we convey to them when we ourselves leave taps running or allow water to be wasted at home? So, we need consistency in following the rules before we expect children to follow them. We genuinely want a cleaner Guwahati, safer roads and more responsible citizens. For these changes, we must begin by looking at ourselves. The next time we are tempted to do something wrong in a public space, we should remember that a child may be sitting beside us, watching closely. Be cautious.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Jaguar:

America’s pride

The United Nations has included the third biggest cat after the lion and tiger and the largest in the Americas, the jaguar, in the appendices of the ‘Conservation of migratory species of wild animals’ (the Bonn Convention). The marvellous beauty is also listed as ‘Near Threatened’ on the IUCN Red List. Nearly 160,000 jaguars are found across 18 countries spread through North and South America, though their population has seen a steep decline over the years.

Hunting them is prohibited in countries such as the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Nicaragua, to name a few. Transboundary conservation is vital because jaguars regularly cross borders in search of new habitats and mates. Numerous ‘Jaguar Conservation Units’ have emerged throughout North and South America. State-of-the-art techniques like wildlife tracking telemetry are in use to spot and save the adorable big cat. November 29 is International Jaguar Day.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)