Of Smiles and Laughs

Your editorial, 'Smiles are free' (August 28, 2022) made a happy and charming reading. Smiles are simple things. Our smiles and laughs produce more vibes than we actually realize. Studies reveal that there are numerous benefits of both, including boosting our mental and physical health, better social lives and even leading to increased lifespans. Of all the different facial expressions, a smile no doubt is the most appealing and alluring visage. Smiling also helps the body produce its own natural painkillers. A smile in social interactions will help one out a great deal as you will be seen as someone approachable and trustworthy. When you smile, you are seen as attractive, reliable, relaxed and sincere. Scientists found that seeing an attractive smiling face activates the region in your brain, processing sensory rewards. This suggests that when you see a person smiling, you actually feel that you are being rewarded. We can't always control what happens around us. But smiling and laughing more often can really change our internal and external experience, and brighten our perspective on life. Said Mother Teresa: "Let's always meet with each other with a smile, for the smile is the beginning of love."

RANGANATHAN SIVAKUMAR

Chennai