A Day for Beards, Why do Women Prefer a Bearded Guy?

Times are changing. A few decades ago a clean-shaven man was appreciated as most of the yesteryear Bollywood actors like Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra wore a clean-shaven look.

Celebrating the ultimate symbol of ruggedness the world celebrates World Beard Day on the first Saturday of September.

The beard represents virtues such as strength, wisdom, and even social status in some cultures.

Before shaving creams and razors were invented cave dwellers wore beards. Even though it is believed that they used clamshells as a substitute for razors, these early humans are usually depicted sporting wild and bushy beards. Sometime around 4000 B.C., shaving caught on, and beards started being trimmed or chopped off.

From going to war to exerting dominance, the beard has held its prestige throughout history.

There is very little information regarding the origin of beard day but some historians state that a day to honour beards was celebrated by the Danish Vikings as far back as 800 A.D.

The beard serves no purpose biologically. Body hair helps in thermoregulation, Head hair protects our scalp from the beating sun but also traps heat in if we are in a cold weather climate but facial hair like moustaches and beards serves only ornamental purposes and nothing else.

The trend to sport a beard is catching on in the public and film stars to cricketers are generally seen sporting one. Almost every one of the Indian Cricket Team wears a beard.

A new study found that women perceive men with facial hair to be more attractive as well as physically and socially dominant.

A whole market grew around beards as there is a plethora of brands that deal with beard-related products today. The Indian male grooming market stood at 643 million in 2018 which is expected to cross 1.2 billion by 2024.

Doctors recommend fish, lean meats, and beans as superfoods that can help us grow a thicker and shinier beard.

