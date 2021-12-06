Google Is Celebrating Pizza Day, See The Menu List of Popular Pizzas In Doodle

New Delhi: The search engine Google on Monday is celebrating Pizza Day and it has also made a special doodle on pizza, on which a video is being played as soon as it is clicked.

In the Doodle, the search engine has given information about the popular 'Pizza Menu' through Pizza Cutting Game.

The list of 'Popular Pizza' in Google Doodle has been shown through a game. After cutting the Pizza into slices virtually, the Google is also giving a star rating.

Why is today's Google Doodle special?

Today's Google Doodle on Pizza is special because the Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo recipe was included in the UNESCO Representative List on 06 December 2007.

What Is Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo'?

Neapolitan 'Pizzaiuolo' originates in Campania Region's capital Naples. It is a practice comprising of four different phases relating to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, involving a rotatory movement by the baker.

One Needs To Sliced Pizza Nicely

In this interesting pizza game, 11 types of pizza will be placed in front of you, which you will have to cut one by one. If you cut it correctly, you will get rating in stars. Let us look at the kind of pizzas included.

Pepperoni Pizza (Cheese, Pepperoni),

White Pizza (Cheese, White Sauce, Mushrooms, Broccoli),

Calabrese Pizza (Cheese, Calabrese, Onion Rings, Whole Black Olives),

Margherita Pizza (Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil),

Mozzarella Pizza (Cheese, Oregano, Whole Green Olives),

Hawaiian Pizza (Cheese, Ham, Pineapple),

Magyaros Pizza (Cheese, Salami, Bacon, Onion, Chili Pepper),

Teriyaki Mayonnaise Pizza (Cheese, Teriyaki Chicken, Seaweed, Mayonnaise),

Tom Yum Pizza (Cheese, Shrimp, Mushrooms, Chili Peppers, Lime Leaves),

Paneer Tikka Pizza (Paneer, Capsicum, Onion, Paprika)

and Dessert Pizza (Endless Possibilities).

