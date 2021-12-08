Halo Infinite Campaign: Release Date, Review, PC System Requirements and More

The Halo Infinite campaign mode is scheduled to be released on Wednesday 8 December at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One and PC.

Halo Infinite is the latest game in the 20-year-old Halo franchise which is developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios.



Master Chief's Next Adventure, Halo Infinite campaign marks the 20 years of hit Halo franchise. Halo Infinite follows the story of Master Chief and is said to return with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet.

In the Halo Infinite campaign, the 2-decade old formula of the franchise has been transformed as it adds more characterization to the protagonist Master Chief. Players are much excited about the new changes about how the game has transformed adding new features along with the already existing ones.

RELEASE DATE:

According to the Microsoft Store, the Halo infinite campaign will be released at 1 PM Eastern on 8 December 2021. Halo will be released on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on Wednesday 8 December at 11:30 pm of Indian Standard Time.

The multiplayer component of Hello infinite was earlier released on 15 November for the celebration of Xbox and the 20th anniversary of the series. It informed that the full version of the game will be available from Wednesday onwards. Halo Infinite was at first scheduled to release in the year 2020 but it was delayed till 2021 because of lockdown imposed in view of COVIS-19.

Steam and Microsoft Store have stated PC System Requirements for the campaign mode of Halo

DirectX 12 and Windows 10 with x64 architecture are some of the common requirements.

Halo Infinite Low settings (minimum) PC requirements

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600/ Intel Core i5-4440

• GPU: AMD Radeon RX 570/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

• RAM: 8GB

• VRAM: 4GB

Halo Infinite Medium settings PC requirements

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600/ Intel Core i5-9500

• GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

• RAM: 8GB

• VRAM: 6GB

Halo Infinite High settings (recommended) PC requirements

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X/ Intel Core i7-9700k

• GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

• RAM: 16GB

• VRAM: 8GB

Halo Infinite Ultra settings PC system requirements

• CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X/ Intel Core i9-11900K

• GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

• RAM: 16GB

• VRAM: 10GB

