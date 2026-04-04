Bodoland Lottery Results – 4th April, 2026: Complete List of Winners and Ticket Numbers

The Bodoland State Lottery Result 2025 has been declared officially by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Those who have bought the 2025 Bodoland Lottery tickets can check their results through official sources. The Bodoland Lottery is administered by the Government of Assam as part of the Assam State Lottery to ensure that it is fair and transparent.
Result for April 4, 2026:
Introduction to Bodoland Lottery
Bodoland Lottery is one of the richest lottery systems in Assam. Every day, people become a part of this program by thousands. The lottery is carried out thrice a day, at 3 PM, giving people more opportunities to win cash prizes.
The lottery operates under the administration of the Bodoland Territorial Council, which is head-quartered at Kokrajhar. Prize money won through lottery can be drawn by submitting the original winning ticket within 30 days of announcement of the results.
Popular Bodoland Lottery Schemes
There are several Bodoland Lottery schemes to cater for a wide audience. Some of the most popular schemes include:
• Singam Series – Held on three draws: Morning, Day, and Evening.
• Rosa Series – Highly acclaimed series, giving significant jackpots.
• Thangam Series – Second-most popular among lotteries.
All of these series hold the draw as scheduled so that one can enjoy their chance by getting the lot of draws for several times.
How to know Bodoland Lottery Result?
Bodoland lottery results are posted via various authenticated channels. Those participants can verify the results via the following mediums:
1. Checking the website of Bodoland Lottery for results.
2. Going to authorized lottery centers in Assam for checking results.
3. Confirming the drawn numbers through licensed lottery agents.
Responsible Participation in Bodoland Lottery
Despite the Bodoland Lottery's great scope for making significant prize money, participation in the lottery should be responsible. The nature of lottery games is such that they can be addictive, and players must:
• Fix a budget so as not to spend more than necessary.
• Treat the lottery as an entertainment activity rather than investing financially.
• Be aware of the dangers of gaming.
Bodoland State Lottery continues to be in high demand from the residents of Assam and Bodoland for the chance of winning exciting cash prizes. Yet, with this comes responsible play.
Best wishes to all who play. And remember, responsible play.