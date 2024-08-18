Latest Jobs in Assam: Live Update of the Latest jobs recruitment in Assam

KISCE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - High Performance Manager Vacancy - Read full Article
KISCE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Head Coach (Boxing & Weightlifting) Vacancy - Read full Article
Bahona College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-III Vacancy - Read full Article
Majuli District Court Recruitment 2024 - Driver Vacancy - Read full Article
Hailakandi District Court Recruitment 2024 - Process Server Vacancy - Read full Article
Jobs in Assam: Types of Jobs Available in Assam
Assam has a diverse job market with opportunities in various sectors:
Government Jobs: Includes administrative services, police services, teaching positions, health services, and more.
Private Sector Jobs: Opportunities in IT, banking, insurance, hospitality, and more.
Teaching Jobs: Available in schools, colleges, and universities.
Healthcare Jobs: Positions for doctors, nurses, technicians, and other medical staff.
Engineering Jobs: Roles in public and private infrastructure projects.
Agriculture and Allied Services: Jobs related to agriculture, forestry, and rural development.
Tourism and Hospitality: Various roles in hotels, travel agencies, and tourist attractions.
Energy Sector Jobs: Opportunities in oil, gas, and renewable energy companies.
Eligibility criteria vary depending on the type of job:
Government Jobs:
Educational Qualification: Varies from 10th pass to postgraduate degrees.
Age Limit: Generally 18-38 years, with relaxations for reserved categories.
Other Requirements: May include physical fitness, work experience, and specific certifications.
Private Sector Jobs:
Educational Qualification: Varies widely based on the industry; typically requires relevant degrees or diplomas.
Experience: Prior experience is often preferred, especially for senior roles.
Skills: Industry-specific skills, proficiency in English, and computer literacy are often required.
Teaching Jobs:
Educational Qualification: B.Ed., M.Ed., or relevant teaching certifications, along with postgraduate degrees for higher education roles.
Experience: Prior teaching experience is preferred, especially for college and university positions.
Healthcare Jobs:
Educational Qualification: Degrees in medicine, nursing, or allied health fields.
Licenses: Valid medical licenses or certifications are mandatory.
Experience: Relevant experience in the healthcare sector.
Q1: What is the most common type of job in Assam ?
Government jobs are the most sought-after in Assam due to job security and benefits.
Q2: Are there job opportunities for freshers in Assam?
Yes, both government and private sectors offer positions for freshers, particularly in entry-level roles.
Q3: What are the eligibility criteria for Assam government jobs?
Criteria vary by position but generally include educational qualifications, age limits, and sometimes physical fitness.
Q4: What is the average salary for a government job in Assam?
The average salary ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹1,00,000 per month, depending on the role and experience.
Q5: How can I apply for jobs in Assam?
Applications can be made online through official websites of respective organizations or through job portals specific to Assam.
Q6: Are there job opportunities in the tourism sector in Assam?
Yes, Assam’s rich cultural and natural heritage offers numerous opportunities in tourism and hospitality.
Q7: What is the scope for IT jobs in Assam?
The IT sector is growing, with opportunities in software development, IT support, and networking roles, especially in cities like Guwahati.