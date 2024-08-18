Live Blog

Latest Jobs in Assam: Live Update of the Latest jobs recruitment in Assam

Jobs in Assam: List of the Latest Jobs in Assam Notifications

  1. KISCE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - High Performance Manager Vacancy - Read full Article

  2. KISCE Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Head Coach (Boxing & Weightlifting) Vacancy - Read full Article

  3. Bahona College Recruitment 2024 - Grade-III Vacancy - Read full Article

  4. Majuli District Court Recruitment 2024 - Driver Vacancy - Read full Article

  5. Hailakandi District Court Recruitment 2024 - Process Server Vacancy - Read full Article

Jobs in Assam: Types of Jobs Available in Assam

Assam has a diverse job market with opportunities in various sectors:

  1. Government Jobs: Includes administrative services, police services, teaching positions, health services, and more.

  2. Private Sector Jobs: Opportunities in IT, banking, insurance, hospitality, and more.

  3. Teaching Jobs: Available in schools, colleges, and universities.

  4. Healthcare Jobs: Positions for doctors, nurses, technicians, and other medical staff.

  5. Engineering Jobs: Roles in public and private infrastructure projects.

  6. Agriculture and Allied Services: Jobs related to agriculture, forestry, and rural development.

  7. Tourism and Hospitality: Various roles in hotels, travel agencies, and tourist attractions.

  8. Energy Sector Jobs: Opportunities in oil, gas, and renewable energy companies.

    Jobs in Assam: Eligibility Criteria for Jobs in Assam

    Eligibility criteria vary depending on the type of job:

    1. Government Jobs:

      • Educational Qualification: Varies from 10th pass to postgraduate degrees.

      • Age Limit: Generally 18-38 years, with relaxations for reserved categories.

      • Other Requirements: May include physical fitness, work experience, and specific certifications.

    2. Private Sector Jobs:

      • Educational Qualification: Varies widely based on the industry; typically requires relevant degrees or diplomas.

      • Experience: Prior experience is often preferred, especially for senior roles.

      • Skills: Industry-specific skills, proficiency in English, and computer literacy are often required.

    3. Teaching Jobs:

      • Educational Qualification: B.Ed., M.Ed., or relevant teaching certifications, along with postgraduate degrees for higher education roles.

      • Experience: Prior teaching experience is preferred, especially for college and university positions.

    4. Healthcare Jobs:

      • Educational Qualification: Degrees in medicine, nursing, or allied health fields.

      • Licenses: Valid medical licenses or certifications are mandatory.

      • Experience: Relevant experience in the healthcare sector.

        Jobs in Assam: FAQs

        Q1: What is the most common type of job in Assam ?

        • Government jobs are the most sought-after in Assam due to job security and benefits.

        Q2: Are there job opportunities for freshers in Assam?

        • Yes, both government and private sectors offer positions for freshers, particularly in entry-level roles.

        Q3: What are the eligibility criteria for Assam government jobs?

        • Criteria vary by position but generally include educational qualifications, age limits, and sometimes physical fitness.

        Q4: What is the average salary for a government job in Assam?

        • The average salary ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹1,00,000 per month, depending on the role and experience.

        Q5: How can I apply for jobs in Assam?

        • Applications can be made online through official websites of respective organizations or through job portals specific to Assam.

        Q6: Are there job opportunities in the tourism sector in Assam?

        • Yes, Assam’s rich cultural and natural heritage offers numerous opportunities in tourism and hospitality.

        Q7: What is the scope for IT jobs in Assam?

        • The IT sector is growing, with opportunities in software development, IT support, and networking roles, especially in cities like Guwahati.

