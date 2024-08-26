Live Blog

Latest Jobs in Northeast: Live Update of the Latest jobs recruitment in Northeast

Find out the latest job opportunities in Northeast along with the eligibility criteria, salaries and FAQs related to it.
Latest Jobs in Northeast

Jobs in Northeast: List of the Latest Jobs in Northeast Notifications

Jobs in Northeast: Types of Jobs Available in Northeast

The Northeast offers a wide range of career opportunities across multiple industries:

  1. Government Jobs: Consists of teaching jobs, healthcare services, police services, administrative services, and more.

  2. Private Sector Jobs: Opportunities in the fields of hospitality, banking, insurance, and IT.

  3. Teaching Jobs: Available in schools, colleges, and universities.

  4. Healthcare Jobs: Positions for doctors, nurses, technicians, and other medical staff.

  5. Engineering Jobs: Roles in public and private infrastructure projects.

  6. Agriculture and Allied Services: Jobs related to agriculture, forestry, and rural development.

  7. Tourism and Hospitality: Various roles in hotels, travel agencies, and tourist attractions.

  8. Energy Sector Jobs: Opportunities in oil, gas, and renewable energy companies.

Jobs in Northeast: Eligibility Criteria for Jobs in Northeast

Eligibility criteria vary depending on the type of job:

  1. Government Jobs:

    • Educational Qualification: Varies from 10th pass to postgraduate degrees.

    • Age Limit: Generally 18-38 years, with relaxations for reserved categories.

    • Other Requirements: May include physical fitness, work experience, and specific certifications.

  2. Private Sector Jobs:

    • Educational Qualification: Varies widely based on the industry; typically requires relevant degrees or diplomas.

    • Experience: Prior experience is often preferred, especially for senior roles.

    • Skills: Industry-specific skills, proficiency in English, and computer literacy are often required.

  3. Teaching Jobs:

    • Educational Qualification: B.Ed., M.Ed., or relevant teaching certifications, along with postgraduate degrees for higher education roles.

    • Experience: Prior teaching experience is preferred, especially for college and university positions.

  4. Healthcare Jobs:

    • Educational Qualification: Degrees in medicine, nursing, or allied health fields.

    • Licenses: Valid medical licenses or certifications are mandatory.

    • Experience: Relevant experience in the healthcare sector.

Jobs in Northeast: FAQs

Q1: What is the most common type of job in Northeast?

  • Government positions are in high demand in the Northeast due to their employment security and benefits.

Q2: Are there job opportunities for freshers in Northeast?

  • Yes, both the public and private sectors have openings for freshers, particularly at the entry level.

Q3: What are the eligibility criteria for government jobs in Northeast?

  • Educational qualifications, age limits, and, in some cases, physical fitness are other criteria that differ by employment.

Q4: What is the average salary for a government job in Northeast?

  • The average salary ranges from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 per month, depending on the role and experience.

Q5: How can I apply for jobs in Northeast?

  • Applications can be submitted online through the official websites of the individual companies or through Northeast-specific job portals.

Q6: Are there job opportunities in the tourism sector in Northeast?

  • Yes, the Northeast's rich cultural and ecological legacy has several prospects in tourism and hospitality.

