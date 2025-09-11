Live Blog

Live Update| Nepal’s Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki in Talks with Army, Emerges as Interim Govt Choice

Students propose Karki to lead interim government
File photo of Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki
Live Update| Brief Chaos at Gen-Z Leaders Press Briefing in Kathmandu

Photo of Nepal Protest Leader During Media Address
Kathmandu- A brief chaos unfolded during a press briefing by Gen-Z protest leaders in Kathmandu on Thursday.

The incident occured as the leaders addressed the media on the latest developments in the political unrest.

The situation was quickly brought under by the  leaders as the protesters were getting aggressive and the briefing resumed, but the disruption reflected the growing tension and uncertainty across the capital.

With mass protests, jailbreaks, and ongoing negotiations  for an interim government, the atmosphere in Kathmandu remains volatile.

Live Update|LSSB Nabs 35 Escaped Nepal Prisoners Along Indo-Nepal Border Amid Ongoing Unrest

File Photo Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) constables
New Delhi-In a significant security development, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has apprehended 35 escaped inmates from Nepal along the Indo-Nepal border, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Of the detainees, 22 were caught in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Bihar, and 3 in West Bengal at various checkposts. The arrests come after reports of mass jailbreaks across all 77 districts of Nepal, where thousands of prisoners escaped during violent anti-government protests that forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign earlier this week.

The SSB, responsible for guarding the 1,751-km Indo-Nepal border, has been placed on high alert with intensified patrolling, strict ID checks, and intelligence operations. On Wednesday, another five inmates were intercepted in UP’s Siddharthnagar district while attempting to cross into India.

Officials said many fugitives tried to enter Indian territory without valid identification but were intercepted before moving deeper inside. All detainees have been handed over to local police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Army has been deployed to secure prisons and enforce curfews, as law enforcement struggles to maintain control after police withdrew from several posts.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice emerging as a potential candidate to lead the country’s transitional government following PM KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

Renowned for her uncompromising stance against corruption, Karki is remembered for suspending Nepal’s most powerful anti corruption chief in 2017, a move that cemented her reputation as a fearless reformer.

On Thursday morning , she met Army Chief Ashok Raj at the Army headquarters in Kathmandu as protests and negotiations intensified. Student leaders, who have rallied behind her, told her directly that she is their choice to represent the youth in an interim government.

Protesters say they chose her because she is “clean, powerful, and calm,” qualities they believe are necessary to guide Nepal through its current turmoil. With Kathmandu airport now reopened, negotiations over the country’s future course are underway, and Karki’s role could prove pivotal.

