Live Update| Nepal’s Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki in Talks with Army, Emerges as Interim Govt Choice

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice emerging as a potential candidate to lead the country’s transitional government following PM KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.
Renowned for her uncompromising stance against corruption, Karki is remembered for suspending Nepal’s most powerful anti corruption chief in 2017, a move that cemented her reputation as a fearless reformer.
On Thursday morning , she met Army Chief Ashok Raj at the Army headquarters in Kathmandu as protests and negotiations intensified. Student leaders, who have rallied behind her, told her directly that she is their choice to represent the youth in an interim government.
Protesters say they chose her because she is “clean, powerful, and calm,” qualities they believe are necessary to guide Nepal through its current turmoil. With Kathmandu airport now reopened, negotiations over the country’s future course are underway, and Karki’s role could prove pivotal.