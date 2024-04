Live Blog

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Polling : Live Updates

Polling is taking place across 88 constituencies the Lok Sabha today. The 2nd Phase of Polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is taking place today and voters of 89 constituencies in more than 10 states of the country will cast their votes in the 2nd phase. Some of the key political leaders contesting in this phase include Rahul Gandhi, Sashi Tharoor, Hema Malini, Tejasvi Surya and Om Birla. Phase 1 of polling which took place on April 19, saw voting in 102 constituencies of the country.